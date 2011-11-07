PARIS Nov 8 Societe Generale ,
France's second-biggest listed bank, was seen reporting a 4.3
percent drop in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, with one-off
gains on its own debt unlikely to have offset a tough quarter
for fixed income and losses on Greece.
SocGen's holdings of Italian sovereign debt, which on Sept.
9 amounted to 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion), will also be in
focus after Italy's borrowing costs hit a new euro-era high on
Monday.
The bank has announced sweeping asset sales to cut debt and
reduce exposure to risky wholesale funding. Although it is less
exposed to euro zone sovereign debt than larger rival BNP
Paribas , it is seen as less robust and more dependent
on investment banking to meet tougher capital requirements.
Quarterly net income was seen falling to 858 million euros,
according to a Reuters poll. Revenues were seen rising 1.8
percent to 6.4 billion euros.
As with BNP, plenty of one-offs were expected. SocGen was
seen recording gains on widening spreads on its own debt, while
at the same time taking a charge of around 300 million euros on
its Greek sovereign debt to reflect the recently announced
rescue package.
In contrast to BNP, SocGen is relatively more exposed to
corporate and investment banking woes with fixed income, in
particular, seen suffering from the euro debt crisis and market
volatility. It is also seen suffering from higher funding costs
during the quarter, when U.S. money markets dramatically pulled
back from funding French banks.
As SocGen has pledged to fill an estimated capital shortfall
of 3.2 billion euros by mid-2012 without government help, a
worse-than-expected profit performance would put more pressure
on chief executive Frederic Oudea to cut costs.
