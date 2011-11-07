PARIS Nov 8 Societe Generale , France's second-biggest listed bank, was seen reporting a 4.3 percent drop in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, with one-off gains on its own debt unlikely to have offset a tough quarter for fixed income and losses on Greece.

SocGen's holdings of Italian sovereign debt, which on Sept. 9 amounted to 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion), will also be in focus after Italy's borrowing costs hit a new euro-era high on Monday.

The bank has announced sweeping asset sales to cut debt and reduce exposure to risky wholesale funding. Although it is less exposed to euro zone sovereign debt than larger rival BNP Paribas , it is seen as less robust and more dependent on investment banking to meet tougher capital requirements.

Quarterly net income was seen falling to 858 million euros, according to a Reuters poll. Revenues were seen rising 1.8 percent to 6.4 billion euros.

As with BNP, plenty of one-offs were expected. SocGen was seen recording gains on widening spreads on its own debt, while at the same time taking a charge of around 300 million euros on its Greek sovereign debt to reflect the recently announced rescue package.

In contrast to BNP, SocGen is relatively more exposed to corporate and investment banking woes with fixed income, in particular, seen suffering from the euro debt crisis and market volatility. It is also seen suffering from higher funding costs during the quarter, when U.S. money markets dramatically pulled back from funding French banks.

As SocGen has pledged to fill an estimated capital shortfall of 3.2 billion euros by mid-2012 without government help, a worse-than-expected profit performance would put more pressure on chief executive Frederic Oudea to cut costs. ($1 = 0.727 euro) (Editing by Christian Plumb and Dan Lalor)