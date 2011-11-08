* Sold 10 billion euros in toxic assets

* Writes down Greek debt by 60 percent

* Writes down consumer credit activities by 200 mln euros

* Raised 4.1 bln euros in long-term funding

By Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard

PARIS, Nov 8 Societe Generale , France's second-biggest listed bank, scrapped its 2011 dividend to help bolster capital when reporting a steeper than forecast drop in quarterly profit, hit by charges including Greek debt writedowns.

SocGen, the first French bank to scrap its dividend since regulators unveiled tougher capital requirements earlier this year, reiterated it would plug an estimated 2.1 billion euros ($2.9 billion) shortfall without a capital increase or state help.

Its shares opened 2 percent higher in a rising bank sector .

Third-quarter profit fell 31 percent to 622 million euros, compared with a forecast for 858 million in a Reuters poll.

"The scrapping of the dividend is not entirely a surprise but it is nevertheless bad news," Natixis analyst Alex Koagne said.

Like larger French rival BNP Paribas , SocGen has announced sweeping asset sales to cut debt and soothe jittery investors. It said it had sold 10 billion euros in toxic assets between July and November at a pretax cost of 121 million euros.

The toxic asset portfolio, which includes mortgage-backed securities, stood at 18.6 billion euros at the end of October, the bank said.

"SocGen's priority lies with capital enhancement. We want to be in line with these (capital) objectives as quickly as possible," chief executive Frederic Oudea said in a conference call, adding there would be a significant reduction in bonuses paid to employees at its corporate and investment bank.

SocGen is cutting debt and selling assets at its investment bank, a crucial driver of profit but one which is struggling amid volatile markets. The division's profit slumped 83.5 percent in the third quarter to 77 million euros, with fixed income especially hard hit by the sovereign crisis.

A London-based analyst said underperformance at the investment bank looked to be the main reason for the earnings disappointment. "The big miss versus consensus was the investment bank ... It is a tolerable thing because it shows them pulling back from certain activities."

SocGen's French retail unit performed solidly, with profit up 15 percent, driven by growth in mortgage lending and signing up new customers.

SocGen raised 4.1 billion euros in long-term funding in the third quarter at a spread of 100 basis points, it said.

The bank wrote down the value of its Greek debt holdings by 60 percent, in line with what its larger French rival BNP has done. It also wrote down the value of some consumer-credit activities by 200 million euros.

SocGen is the latest in a series of European banks to cut exposure to euro zone sovereign debt. Between September and October the bank's holdings of peripheral euro area debt fell to 3.43 billion euros, from 3.65 billion. However, holdings of Italian debt rose slightly, to 1.57 billion euros, from 1.55 billion.

SocGen is also exposed to Greece via its local subsidiary Geniki, part of an international retail network that saw profit fall almost 40 percent in the quarter. ($1 = 0.727 euro) (Editing by Christian Plumb and Dan Lalor)