PARIS, Dec 16 Societe Generale's Chief Executive Frederick Oudea said on Friday that he does not expect a credit crunch in France in 2012, adding that French banks continue to lend to each other despite strains in the interbank lending market.

"There isn't a credit crunch today in France, and our message, which I delivered yesterday in Lyon like all my colleagues are doing everywhere in France, is that there will not be a credit crunch in France in 2012," said Oudea, who is also head of the French Banking Federation, in an interview with BFM radio.

Oudea said he and other bankers had met with small and medium sized companies in the central French city to try to reassure them that funding would be available and calm what he called a "climate of excessive fear."

"Our priority is the financing of the French economy," he added.

Ouddea added that French banks' own deposits were not enough to finance the needed loans in the French market, noting that the European Central Bank's commitment to provide three-year funding for the region's banks would help as interbank funding dries up.

(Reporting by Christian Plumb and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Elena Berton)