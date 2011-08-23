(Adds details of liquidity contract in 6th paragraph)
* Stock battered on liquidity fears, business model
* Few options as markets focus on EU policymakers
* Capital injection by investors would boost confidence
By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, Aug 23 Societe Generale boss
Frederic Oudea is having to work harder to keep his promise of a
new dawn after the bank's devastating trading scandal in 2008.
The company veteran -- still only 48 years old -- has seen
the value of France's number-two bank slump by almost 50 percent
since the end of June. Market concerns whether SocGen had
sufficient access to dollar funding are compounding existing
fears the bank had adequately buried the Jerome Kerviel legacy.
"This is what happens when you have an event as ridiculous
as Kerviel," said a London-based bank analyst. "A lot of fund
managers would first sell SocGen before (French rival) BNP
Paribas or others, because of management."
Kerviel's rogue bets, that cost the bank a stunning 4.9
billion euros ($6.90 billion), continue to undermine Oudea's
assurances SocGen is now heading towards a risk-free future of
smooth results and strong capital.
Liquidity concerns have pummeled bank shares in Europe
across the board -- the STOXX 600 Europe banks index is
down 27 percent since the end of June -- but SocGen was hit
hardest among French peers.
In a possible sign the bank is seeking to stabilize its
stock after its recent rollercoaster ride, it has asked
Rothschild & Cie Bancque to implement a liquidity contract on
the shares. One bank analyst said such a move was unusual for
such a major company but that the 170 million euro sum was too
small to have a significant impact on the share price.
The bank's real problem is a business model too skewed
towards investment banking, an international retail franchise
that is not yet bearing fruit and lingering worries over
capital, investors say.
"The problem with Societe Generale is that it lacks a firm
pedestal," said Yohan Salleron, a fund manager at Mandarine
Gestion with 1.1 billion euros under management, who closed out
his position in SocGen in July.
"It doesn't have a retail banking network like BNP Paribas,
which means its results are a little volatile."
SocGen has already cut its investment banking balance sheet
by 16 percent since 2007, but is still singled out as too risky.
SocGen was the weakest of the major French banks in Europe's
stress test of its lenders last month. Investors have speculated
that it might have to raise about 3 billion euros to reach new
capital standards if the euro zone crisis worsens.
It also has a lower ratio of liquid assets to short-term
funding than other banks that disclose the numbers, data
compiled by research firm CreditSights show.
And although the bank has repeatedly denied speculation it
is facing a funding challenge, some investors say the mud is
sticking because of past blow-ups.
Societe Generale declined to comment.
Some analysts argue Oudea has little if any control over
market sentiment at this point, saying investors are more
attuned to European Union policymakers and the sovereign debt
crisis than corporate strategy.
"There's nothing obvious they can do now. They just have to
ride it out and hope the European authorities do the right
thing," said a London-based analyst.
Small wonder than that Oudea in a weekend interview said
that nervousness over bank stocks could last at lesat until the
beginning of November, and that the market was waiting for
political decisions that are "overdue".
But others say that the bank is paying the price of failing
to deliver on its own business model, from growing retail
banking in Central and Eastern Europe to delivering on its
competitive edge in products like equity derivatives.
"I disagree that management is blameless," said one
London-based analyst. "I think you have a very good business
that should be outperforming, and isn't, because of management."
In a less torrid market Oudea could consider a rights issue
or a ramp-up in asset sales to shore up the bank's capital base,
which some analysts say is its Achilles' heel.
But its battered shares -- now trading at a price-to-book
ratio of 0.35, lower than some Nigerian banks -- make such a
move unlikely. The bank's market cap has swooned to around 16
billion euros from 110 billion in April 2007.
Instead, some suggest, Oudea might get a better grip on the
situation by a capital injection from an outside investor,
provided he would not lose control of the bank or dilute
shareholders too aggressively.
"When you look at SocGen's footprint across Europe, if you
are a bank in a country like China, for instance, it might look
extremely attractive," said Frederic Rozier, a Paris-based fund
manager at Meeschaert.
Some strong-willed investors argue the shares are now worth
buying. "The valuations in the sector do not reflect the
fundamentals," said Marine Michele, fund manager at Montsegur
Finance, whose fund has recently added SocGen shares.
($1=.7099 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Douwe Miedema,
Christian Plumb and Mike Nesbit)