PARIS Aug 10 A Societe Generale (SOGN.PA)
spokeswoman denied a series of rumours related to its financial
solidity which, along with speculation on France's sovereign
debt rating, caused its shares to plummet on Wednesday.
"SocGen categorically denies all the market rumours," the
bank spokeswoman said.
An official from President Nicolas Sarkozy's office also
said that the bank had not been present at a morning meeting
with government ministers and the head of the French central
bank to discuss the "economic and financial situation".
[ID:nP6E7J500V]
Societe Generale shares were down as much as 21 percent in
the afternoon, but clawed back some of the losses to be down
about 14 percent at 1445 GMT.
(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by Leila Abboud;
Editing by James Regan)