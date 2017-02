PARIS Nov 4 French bank Societe Generale has already included the extra capital surcharge as a Systemically Important Financial Institution (SIFI) in its core Tier 1 capital ratio forecast of more than 9 percent in 2013, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Friday.

"The bank has already included in its Basel III target of well over 9 percent in 2013 the possibility of an additional capital surcharge linked to systemic financial institutions," she said. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by James Regan)