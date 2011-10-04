PARIS Oct 4 French bank Societe Generale has cut its portfolio of toxic assets by 4.3 billion euros ($5.7 billion) in the third quarter to Sept. 9 without any impact on its bottom line, according to a slide presentation posted on the bank's website on Tuesday.

SocGen, which is cutting its balance sheet in the wake of an intense share-price slide during the summer, also said its 2012 long-term funding programme would be around 10 to 15 billion euros, or around 50 percent lower than in 2011.

The 2012 programme "could be fully secured through covered bonds and structured private placement issuance", the bank said in the presentation. ($1 = 0.753 Euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)