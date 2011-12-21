BRIEF-Carige posts 2016 loss of 297 mln euros hit by loan losses
* Phased-in CET1 ratio 11.3 percent at end-2016 versus 12.3 percent at end-Sept
PARIS Dec 21 French bank Societe Generale said on Wednesday it was overhauling its management team, moving Chief Financial Officer Didier Valet to replace Michel Peretie as head of its corporate and investment bank.
In another surprise move, former Credit Agricole CFO Bertrand Badre will replace Valet as SocGen CFO, the bank said in a statement.
SocGen also said veteran executive Christophe Mianne would become Deputy CEO of SocGen's corporate and investment bank. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reports a 5.82 percent passive stake in Fifth Street Asset Management Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kXfM1m) Further company coverage:
* Buyout group CVC to acquire between 10-20 per cent of pension insurer PIC, which would value the business at around 2 bln pounds - FT