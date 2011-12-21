PARIS Dec 21 French bank Societe Generale said on Wednesday it was overhauling its management team, moving Chief Financial Officer Didier Valet to replace Michel Peretie as head of its corporate and investment bank.

In another surprise move, former Credit Agricole CFO Bertrand Badre will replace Valet as SocGen CFO, the bank said in a statement.

SocGen also said veteran executive Christophe Mianne would become Deputy CEO of SocGen's corporate and investment bank. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)