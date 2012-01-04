PARIS Jan 4 Societe Generale said on Wednesday that it was considering cutting 880 jobs at the French unit of its investment bank as part of a "voluntary departure plan" agreed with its trade unions.

The announcement follows a management shakeup announced at the bank late last month which saw the replacement of the investment bank's former head, Michel Peretie, and is the latest in a series of job cut announcements by French banks. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)