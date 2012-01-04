BRIEF-Charter Hall sees FY17 operating earnings of 30.4 cents per unit
* Reit's fy17 guidance for operating earnings is expected to be 30.4 cents per unit
PARIS Jan 4 Societe Generale said on Wednesday that it was considering cutting 880 jobs at the French unit of its investment bank as part of a "voluntary departure plan" agreed with its trade unions.
The announcement follows a management shakeup announced at the bank late last month which saw the replacement of the investment bank's former head, Michel Peretie, and is the latest in a series of job cut announcements by French banks. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)
* Reit's fy17 guidance for operating earnings is expected to be 30.4 cents per unit
Feb 19 Large parts of Northern California were placed on a flood advisory on Sunday ahead of a storm system expected to bring heavy rain, wind and snow to the state, still cleaning up from a deadly storm that deluged Southern California two days ago.
* Western Australia's Water Corporation superannuation plan will transfer to AMP's signaturesuper master trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: