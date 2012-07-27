PARIS, July 27 French bank Societe Generale's
works council has approved the sale of its Los
Angeles-based asset management arm TCW, two union sources told
Reuters on Friday.
The deal is at a very advanced stage and will be signed in
the coming days, they said. The name of the acquirer and the
price of the transaction were not disclosed at the meeting.
"The works council has met ... It is decided that we are
selling TCW," said one of the sources who attended the meeting.
A SocGen spokeswoman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent, Editing by Caroline Jacobs)