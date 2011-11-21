BRIEF-Jordan Kuwait Bank FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to equity holders 29.7 million dinars versus 38.6 million dinars year ago
ABIDJAN Nov 21 The Ivorian unit of Societe Generale recorded 3.95 billion CFA francs ($8.1 million) in profit for the first half of 2011, down 53.5 percent on the same period last year, the bank said in a statement posted on the West African BRVM bourse's website on Monday.
The bank blamed the fall on a two-month shutdown of its operations during Ivory Coast's violent post-election power struggle earlier this year.
It said that results from the second half of the year would be better as the bank's operations were now fully restored. ($1 = 487.067 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by David Cowell)
* FY net profit attributable to equity holders 29.7 million dinars versus 38.6 million dinars year ago
* State Street Corporation reports 6.23 percent passive stake in Chevron Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kS9T5n) Further company coverage:
* State Street Corp reports 5.28 percent passive stake in Cimarex Energy as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kS0R8o) Further company coverage: