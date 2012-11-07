ABIDJAN Nov 7 The Ivorian unit of Societe Generale boosted its net profit by 190 percent to 11.45 billion CFA francs ($22.26 million) in the first half of 2012, according to a statement published on Wednesday.

"Thanks to additional revenues... to a control over interest charges, and to the rebound in commissions and other products heavily affected by the 2011 crisis, net income grew greatly," read the statement on the West African BRVM bourse's website.

The bank was forced to shut down operations for two months during Ivory Coast's violent post-election power struggle early last year, leading to 2011 a first half profit of just 3.95 billion CFA. ($1=514.2740 CFA francs) (Reporting Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Mike Nesbit)