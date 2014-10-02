BRIEF-Washington H Soul Pattinson And Co to vote against HHV resolutions in meeting with Wilson Asset Management
March 21 Washington H Soul Pattinson And Company Ltd
ABIDJAN Oct 2 The Ivory Coast unit of Societe Generale, SGBCI, said on Thursday its first-half net profit jumped 167 percent to 13.62 billion CFA francs ($26.24 million) on the back of increased revenues.
Turnover increased to 33.89 billion CFA francs from 30.33 billion the previous year, a statement on the West African BRVM stock exchange's website said.
"Due to additional revenue coming from the replacement of a part of treasury surpluses, controlling of interest charges and a rebound in commissions and other products, turnover grew 11.7 percent...as a result profit increased sharply," it said. (1 US dollar = 519.1200 CFA franc) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier)
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans on Monday recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.