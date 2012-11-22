* Bank prepares to move back-office jobs to Accenture
* Cost savings estimated at 90-160 mln euros
* 25 banks in being approached to join - source
By Lionel Laurent and Blandine Hénault
PARIS, Nov 22 Societe Generale,
France's No. 2 listed bank by value, is considering outsourcing
400 back-office jobs at its corporate and investment bank,
according to internal memos seen by Reuters.
The plan, in which consulting company Accenture
would take on staff working mainly in custody and securities
services, could be extended to other businesses, such as broader
financing, the memos drafted by management and unions showed.
"(It is) a project to transfer 400 jobs ... Accenture is
asking that the transfer be mandatory," one memo drafted by the
CGT union said, adding that cost savings had been estimated at
90-160 million euros ($115-205 million).
Investment banks across the world, including Switzerland's
UBS and Royal Bank of Scotland, are cutting
jobs and overhauling business models to adapt to tougher
regulations and the economic slowdown.
"There is a competitive advantage in pooling together
investments," said a memo drafted by SocGen management to
present its new plan. "We need to be the drivers because if we
don't act, our competitors will."
STRIKE CALL
A SocGen spokesman said the bank was looking at a project
with "an outside partner" to create a European back-office
custody business that would offer services to rival banks.
He would not confirm the number of jobs affected, nor the
possibility of expanding the remit of the plan.
The news was reported earlier by French investment
newsletter L'Agefi.
If it goes ahead, the move will take effect in July, a union
source told Reuters.
Another French bank is interested in taking part in the
Accenture project, and 25 banks in total are being approached to
join, the source added.
Five of the biggest staff unions at SocGen have called for a
strike on Jan. 8 to protest against the threat of job cuts and
salary freezes at the bank.
SocGen has spent the past year cutting costs and staff to
slim down its balance sheet and replenish capital amid the
grinding pain of the euro zone debt crisis.
It said on Nov. 8 that it had completed its plan to reshape
its investment bank, but it warned that the outlook for 2013
remained murky.