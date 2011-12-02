PARIS Dec 2 French bank Societe Generale
is to cut 700 jobs at its American and Asian
operations as it pulls back on U.S. dollar lending to cut debt
and strengthen its balance sheet, two trade-union sources said
on Friday.
"They gave in New York a figure of 700 job cuts across the
Americas and Asia," said Michel Marchet, a CGT union
representative.
Meanwhile, a second trade union source who did not wish to
be named said: "We've been given the number, 700 people, in New
York and in Asia."
A Societe Generale spokeswoman declined to comment.
