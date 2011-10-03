* Court of appeal to review case June 4-28

* Kerviel sentence was suspended pending appeal

By Thierry Lévêque

PARIS, Oct 3 Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel will seek to overturn a three-year prison sentence for his role in a trading scandal at the bank before the Paris appeal court in June, his lawyer said on Monday.

Kerviel was found guilty of breach of trust, computer abuse and forgery a year ago and ordered to repay his ex-employer 4.9 billion euros ($6.5 billion), but his sentence was suspended while he appeals.

The presiding judge said then that Kerviel knowingly went beyond his remit as a trader and sought to hide his trading positions. Kerviel did not deny taking risky bets and lying to cover them up but claimed his superiors knew what he was doing.

SocGen had argued that Kerviel acted alone and egregiously in taking unauthorised positions worth 50 billion euros that cost 4.9 billion to unwind.

Memories of Kerviel have been rekindled in recent weeks after Swiss bank UBS AG was rocked by a $2.3 billion trading scandal that saw its chief executive resign.

The court of appeal in Paris will review the Kerviel case from June 4 until June 28, his lawyer said. ($1 = 0.753 Euros) (Editing by Christian Plumb)