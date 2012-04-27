PARIS, April 27 Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel, who is appealing against a three-year prison sentence for his role in France's biggest-ever rogue trading scandal, is to sue his former employer for the second time in as many weeks, his lawyer said on Friday.

A news conference will be held later on Friday concerning the latest legal action to be taken by Kerviel, who was also ordered in 2010 to pay 4.9 billion euros ($6.5 billion) to SocGen, his lawyer said in a statement.

"(The press conference) will cover a new complaint filed by Jerome Kerviel against Societe Generale, concerning new information that is in the case file," David Koubbi said.

The conference comes a week after Koubbi said Kerviel would sue SocGen for allegedly obtaining a verdict under false pretences, a criminal charge that implies a party may have concealed evidence that contradicts the final verdict.

Kerviel has never denied he lied to cover up his risky bets but has always claimed his superiors knew what he was doing.

SocGen, France's second-biggest listed bank, had no immediate comment to make. It said last week it would countersue for "false accusation" and promised to develop its position once Kerviel's appeal begins on June 4. ($1=0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Greg Mahlich)