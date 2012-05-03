PARIS May 3 Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea dismissed recent allegations by ex-trader Jerome Kerviel as a "media offensive" and said the French bank was confident in the outcome of the upcoming appeal.

"There has been a media offensive over the past two weeks that has not brought any new elements to light," Oudea said on a conference call to present the bank's first-quarter results. "We are completely confident on the results (of the appeal)."

Kerviel, who is appealing a three-year prison sentence for his role in France's biggest-ever rogue trading scandal, has accused SocGen of forgery and obtaining a verdict under false pretences. SocGen said it countersued for false accusation.

SocGen's CEO also declined comment on the outcome of France's presidential elections ahead of Sunday's vote but said both Socialist Francois Hollande and conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy had pledged to build a stronger, more united Europe.

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)