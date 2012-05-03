BRIEF-Dhipaya Insurance reports FY profit for the period 539.2 mln baht
* Fy profit for the period 539.2 million baht versus 424.3 million baht
PARIS May 3 Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea dismissed recent allegations by ex-trader Jerome Kerviel as a "media offensive" and said the French bank was confident in the outcome of the upcoming appeal.
"There has been a media offensive over the past two weeks that has not brought any new elements to light," Oudea said on a conference call to present the bank's first-quarter results. "We are completely confident on the results (of the appeal)."
Kerviel, who is appealing a three-year prison sentence for his role in France's biggest-ever rogue trading scandal, has accused SocGen of forgery and obtaining a verdict under false pretences. SocGen said it countersued for false accusation.
SocGen's CEO also declined comment on the outcome of France's presidential elections ahead of Sunday's vote but said both Socialist Francois Hollande and conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy had pledged to build a stronger, more united Europe.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Fy profit for the period 539.2 million baht versus 424.3 million baht
* Company and subscriber entered into cb subscription agreement
* Says Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has cut long position in China Citic Bank Corp Ltd's H-shares to 1.11 percent from 7.04 percent on Feb 17, 20