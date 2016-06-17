PARIS, June 17 The French government would ask
Societe Generale to repay tax deductions awarded following the
multi-billion loss caused by former trader Jerome Kerviel should
a court confirm he is not liable for it, a minister told Reuters
on Friday.
"Should the ruling concluded the 4.9 billion euro sum is
cancelled, we would obviously draw all the consequences," Budget
Minister Christian Eckert said on the sidelines of an event.
Asked if that meant paying a 2.2 billion euro ($2.5 billion)
tax deduction back to the French tax man, Eckert said: "The
adjustment would go in that direction, of course."
A French public prosecutor said earlier on Friday that
Kerviel should not have to pay any damages for the losses he
caused, citing deficient controls at the bank as the reason for
his call.
The appellate court in Versailles, which has been hearing
all parties in the last three days, is expected to rule on the
case in the autumn.
SocGen said in a statement that it was surprised by the
prosecutor's position and that it would await the ruling
($1 = 0.8885 euros)
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Michel Rose;
Editing by Andrew Callus)