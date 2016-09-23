PARIS, Sept 23 Societe Generale's lawyer said on
Friday he was "not worried" that a tax deduction could be
reclaimed from the French bank after a court ruling on the
damages former trader Jerome Kerviel should pay for rogue
trading losses.
Asked after the ruling whether the state might seek to
reclaim the deduction, SocGen lawyer Jean Veil told journalists:
"I don't think it can."
"There would have to be a deliberate error, an excessive
error (by the bank) and that is not what is in the ruling," he
said.
The Versailles appeals court ordered Kerviel pay 1 million
euros ($1.12 million) in damages to the bank following losses he
made that totalled 4.9 billion euros.
Previous rulings, since struck down, had made him liable to
repay the full amount.
Budget minister Christian Eckert said shortly after the
decision that the government would review the ruling before
taking a position on the tax deduction.
