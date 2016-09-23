PARIS, Sept 23 Societe Generale said
on Friday the decision of a French appeals court, which ordered
former trader Jerome Kerviel to pay the bank 1 million euros in
damages, would have no impact on its tax situation.
"Societe Generale was satisfied with the appeals court
decision," the French bank said. "This decision has no impact on
Societe Generale's tax situation."
Friday's ruling by the Versailles Court of Appeals is the
latest in a series of rulings on the case relating to Kerviel's
liability.
SocGen has obtained a 2.2 billion euro tax break in relation
to the loss..
The government said on Friday it would ask the tax
authorities to investigate the tax implications of the ruling.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)