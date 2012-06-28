BRIEF-Saudi Aramco selects JPMorgan, HSBC, Morgan Stanley as lead underwriters for IPO - CNBC, citing DJ
* Saudi Aramco selects JPMorgan, HSBC, and Morgan Stanley as lead underwriters for its IPO - CNBC, citing Dow Jones
PARIS, June 28 The verdict in ex-Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel's appeal against a three-year jail sentence for his role in France's biggest ever rogue trading scandal will be delivered on Oct. 24, the presiding judge in the case said.
"The ruling will be given on Wednesday, October 24," Mireille Filippini told a Paris court on Thursday. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp's chief executive, Michael Ward, will retire after more than 14 years in the role, as activist investor Mantle Ridge LP tries to shake up the company's board.
NEW YORK, Feb 21 A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed most of an investor lawsuit accusing several major banks of conspiring to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, and related derivatives.