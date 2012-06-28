PARIS, June 28 The verdict in ex-Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel's appeal against a three-year jail sentence for his role in France's biggest ever rogue trading scandal will be delivered on Oct. 24, the presiding judge in the case said.

"The ruling will be given on Wednesday, October 24," Mireille Filippini told a Paris court on Thursday. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)