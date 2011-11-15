PARIS Nov 15 France's Societe Generale
said it was in talks with unions to finalise a plan to
cut jobs at its corporate and investment bank, with one union
source saying at least 500 jobs could go.
SocGen and larger rival BNP Paribas, whose shares
are trading at deeply depressed valuations as the eurozone debt
crisis rages, have announced asset sales and warned that jobs
will have to go as they seek to plug an estimated capital
shortfall of 8.8 billion euros ($12 billion) without outside
help.
A spokeswoman for SocGen said the bank's management had met
with trade unions on Tuesday morning and talks would continue in
the afternoon, confirming information from union sources.
But she would not confirm a number of job cuts of "between
500 to 600" given by one union representative.
"It is premature to give more details on the staff
adjustments that will be necessary at the corporate and
investment bank, in France and abroad," she said.
A union source told Reuters: "We are negotiating the layoff
plan ... staff are very worried. (The number of cuts is) between
500 and 650."
Another union representative said SocGen Chief Executive
Frederic Oudea, who rose to the top spot after the Jerome
Kerviel rogue trading scandal almost brought the bank to its
knees in 2008, had met with unions earlier on Tuesday.
SocGen's investment bank, which employs some 12,000, has
already been cutting staff at the margins since the summer,
according to employee sources, following a drastic loss of
confidence from U.S. money markets in European banks.
French labour laws strictly regulate how layoffs can proceed
and French banks are seen leaning towards voluntary departure
schemes, less costly than straightforward firings.
($1 = 0.734 Euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)