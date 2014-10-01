PARIS Oct 1 Societe Generale said it
plans to finish an internal investigation into dollar transfers
made on behalf of entities based in countries subject to U.S.
sanctions, linked to talks with the U.S. Office of Foreign
Assets Control, by the end of next year.
"No news is good news," SocGen Chief Executive Frederic
Oudea told an investor conference in London on Wednesday when
asked for an update on outstanding litigation issues in the
United States.
"The inquiry about the embargo: we are at a very preliminary
stage, what we try to achieve is the end of (the) internal
investigation by end-2015...So you see, nothing to expect in the
coming quarters".
SocGen increased its litigation provision by 200 million
euros ($252 million) to 900 million as of the end of June 2014.
It was not immediately clear if the U.S. authorities may
decide on the SocGen issue before the bank sends the results of
its own investigation.
Credit Agricole said in August that it was
starting discussions with U.S. authorities over possible
sanctions breaches after it had sent the results of its internal
review.
BNP Paribas pleaded guilty in June on two criminal
charges, accepted a ban on certain dollar clearing activities
and agreed to pay a total of $8.97 billion to resolve
accusations it violated U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and
Iran over a 10-year period up to 2012.
(1 US dollar = 0.7937 euro)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan)