PARIS Feb 13 Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said the bank had taken a 300 million euros legal provision as a general precaution rather than because of a specific lawsuit.

"There is no specific litigation," he told journalists.

SocGen has also begun repaying cheap LTRO funds borrowed from the European Central Bank, Oudea added. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)