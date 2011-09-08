LONDON, Sept 8 French bank Societe Generale has reorganised its loans team with the appointment of Ignacio Blasco as head of EMEA leveraged capital markets at its loan syndication team in London, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Blasco, who has more than 20 years of investment banking experience, has been with SocGen since 2000 and was most recently based in Madrid as head of leveraged finance for Spain and Portugal.

Tanneguy de Carne, who until now co-headed the EMEA loan syndication team with Damien Lamoril, will now focus on heading the non-investment grade debt capital markets team. Lamoril is now the sole head of EMEA loan syndicate.

Blasco's successor in Madrid will be Ricardo Garcia-Lliberos, who has been with the bank since 2005, most recently as managing director of leveraged finance Spain. Before joining SocGen he was at Lehman Brothers in London within the M&A team.

In early July, Richard Hill joined the EMEA loan syndicate team as head of loan sales and trading to manage the loan distribution and trading platform. (Reporting by Isabell Witt; Editing by David Hulmes)