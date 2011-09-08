By Isabell Witt
| LONDON, Sept 8
LONDON, Sept 8 French bank Societe Generale
has reorganised its loans team with the appointment of
Ignacio Blasco as head of EMEA leveraged capital markets at its
loan syndication team in London, the bank said in a statement on
Thursday.
Blasco, who has more than 20 years of investment banking
experience, has been with SocGen since 2000 and was most
recently based in Madrid as head of leveraged finance for Spain
and Portugal.
Tanneguy de Carne, who until now co-headed the EMEA loan
syndication team with Damien Lamoril, will now focus on heading
the non-investment grade debt capital markets team. Lamoril is
now the sole head of EMEA loan syndicate.
Blasco's successor in Madrid will be Ricardo
Garcia-Lliberos, who has been with the bank since 2005, most
recently as managing director of leveraged finance Spain. Before
joining SocGen he was at Lehman Brothers in London within the
M&A team.
In early July, Richard Hill joined the EMEA loan syndicate
team as head of loan sales and trading to manage the loan
distribution and trading platform.
(Reporting by Isabell Witt; Editing by David Hulmes)