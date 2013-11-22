PARIS Nov 22 Societe Generale, France's No. 2 bank, can do without a new wave of ultra-cheap loans from the European Central Bank (ECB), the bank's chief executive said on Friday.

The ECB injected more than a trillion euros ($1.35 trillion) into markets through two long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) in December 2011 and February 2012 to prevent a credit crunch.

This month's unexpected interest rate cut fuelled speculation that a third liquidity boost could be on the cards.

"For Societe Generale, this money is no longer necessary," CEO Frederic Oudea told an investors' conference in Paris. "We are raising funds on the market."

A third round of LTRO might be necessary for banks in troubled euro zone economies or whose business models are being questioned, he added.

Oudea also warned that low long-term interest rates were "distorting" asset prices and hurting banks and insurers by depressing yields.

The CEO said he did not foresee any fallout for SocGen from the ECB's regional health check of Europe's banks, saying that it would restore confidence and would likely only reveal capital shortfalls in isolated instances in other countries. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; editing by Mark John)