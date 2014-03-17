BRIEF-Zhong An Real Estate expects to record a decrease in profit attributable for year ended 31 Dec 2016
* Expects to record a substantial decrease in its profit attributable to equity holders of company for year ended 31 december 2016
PARIS, March 17 Societe Generale, France's No. 2 listed bank, will reduce the number of deputy chief executive officers to two after Jean-François Sammarcelli, head of the French retail business, retires in end-2014.
The board of directors said in a statement that Sammarcelli will step down from his position as deputy CEO on Sept. 1 to become advisor to the chairman.
Bernardo Sanchez Incera will take over the supervision of the French retail banking business in addition to international retail banking and financial services.
The other deputy CEO, Severin Cabannes, will keep his position in charge of finance, risk, global banking and investor solutions.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Leila Abboud)
