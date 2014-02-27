PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Feb 27 Societe Generale has agreed to pay $122 million to settle a lawsuit by the U.S. regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac over mortgage-backed securities.
The settlement, announced by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) on Thursday, would resolve a lawsuit accusing the bank of misleading the U.S. housing giants in their purchase of $1.3 billion in securities.
The settlement marked the eighth to date by the FHFA, which in 2011 filed 18 lawsuits over some $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities that were at the heart of the 2008 financial crisis.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 To understand Intel's $15.3 billion proposed acquisition of Israel's Mobileye, imagine the data created and compiled by a self-driving car scanning the road and objects around it as a potential source of revenue.