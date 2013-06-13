PARIS/HONG KONG, June 13 French bank Societe
Generale is in talks to buy out rival Credit
Agricole's 50-percent stake in their jointly owned
brokerage Newedge, several sources familiar with the matter have
told Reuters.
SocGen and Credit Agricole have yet to reach agreement on a
price, one of the sources said, adding it was a complex business
in an uncertain market environment.
The total business has an equity value of around 800 million
to 1 billion euros ($1.07 to $1.33 billion), according to
banking and analyst sources.
Spokeswomen for Societe Generale and Credit Agricole CIB
declined to comment. Newedge referred a request for comment to
its parent shareholders.
