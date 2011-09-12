* Oil prices due for significant decline

* Price drop to begin in next 30-45 days

* Lowers forecasts for global oil demand growth

Sept 12 Societe Generale said on Monday it sees lower oil prices in the fourth quarter of 2011 through 2012 due to weaker economic and oil demand growth environment.

"The oil markets have not yet priced in a weaker economic and oil demand growth environment," SocGen said in a research note.

The bank expects oil prices to begin dropping within the next 30 to 45 days as the temporary factors that support the bullish crude oil prices, such as supply disruptions in Nigeria and the U.K. and the peak Atlantic hurricane season, are likely to subside.

"As these bullish factors fade, a bearish driver will begin to emerge, because the new Libyan government is targeting a modest resumption of crude production by end-September," it added.

SocGen forecasts Brent LCOc1 and WTI NYMEX CLc1 crude to average $98.3 and $73.3 per barrel, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Brent crude for October delivery settled at $112.25 on Monday, while NYMEX crude for October settled at $88.19.

SocGen forecast Brent LCOc1 to average at $100 per barrel and WTI NYMEX CLc1 to average $80 per barrel in 2012.

In line with weaker economic growth, the bank lowered forecasts for global oil demand growth to 1.0 million barrels per day in both 2011 and 2012.

Growth in non-OPEC supply and OPEC NGLs will be enough to meet demand, so OPEC crude spare capacity will remain steady next year, in contrast to the narrowing that was previously expected, the bank said. (Reporting by Soma Das and Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)