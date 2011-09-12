* Some investors doubtful on leader's strategy
* Former civil servant replaced disgraced Bouton in 2008
* Oudea shies away from merger
* SocGen unveils plans to slash costs, jobs, asset sales to
bolster confidence
By Lorraine Turner and Lionel Laurent
PARIS, Sept 12 Frederic Oudea sidestepped the
fallout from the world's worst trading scandal at Societe
Generale in 2008 but the latest French banking crisis
may prove his toughest challenge yet.
Oudea, 48, has come under pressure as the bank's shares
spiral lower over deepening concerns about Greece, to which
French banks are heavily exposed, and a possible credit ratings
cut.
In a bid to staunch the bleeding at France's No. 2 bank,
Oudea on Monday announced new steps to cut costs and sell
assets.
But some investors are not convinced by his strategy, which
shies away from a more radical move such as a merger and places
his three-year tenure under intense scrutiny.
"Oudea could have done a lot more to strengthen the bank,"
said one london-based bank analyst.
"We had a similar example with RBS in 2007 -- it was
extremely reliant on wholesale funding markets...today there has
been meaningful progress (at RBS)," he noted.
SocGen however had failed to aggressively reduce its balance
sheet and to curb its dependence on short-term funding "to any
meaningful extent" he added.
Analysts said Monday's moves were intended to mitigate the
blow of a potential ratings downgrade from Moody's, with French
banks braced for an imminent decision, prompting shares to slump
by more than 10 percent.
Another analyst said the market reaction was not a
management issue.
"It's a sort of spiralling crisis of confidence in terms of
what the banking sector is doing altogether so I'm not so sure
whether anyone at the helm (of SocGen) can make a difference,"
said Shailesh Raikundlia at MF Global.
Oudea, a former civil servant, is no stranger to drama at
the office.
The then quiet and unassuming finance head moved into pole
position at Societe Generale in the wake of the Jerome Kerviel
scandal, which led to the fallout of chairman Daniel Bouton.
Bouton faced severe criticism over SocGen's 4.9 billion euro
(3.9 billion pound) trading loss, which the bank said was caused
by rogue deals conducted by Kerviel, one of its junior traders.
BNP TAKEOVER
Despite an overhaul of management at SocGen to help restore
confidence after the financial crisis, some investors fear
Oudea has failed to sculpt a robust strategy for the group.
Investors say the bank's problem is a combination of factors
including a business model too skewed towards investment
banking, an international retail franchise that is not yet
bearing fruit and lingering worries over capital.
"The problem with Societe Generale is that it lacks a firm
pedestal," said Yohan Salleron, a fund manager at Mandarine
Gestion with 1.1 billion euros under management, who closed out
his position in SocGen in July.
"It doesn't have a retail banking network like BNP Paribas
, which means its results are a little volatile."
Oudea, who has a keen interest in 16th and 17th century
Dutch and Flemish painting, has pledged to fight sluggish growth
and tighter regulation rather than carrying out mergers and
acquisitions.
But the dramatic fall in its shares has led investors and
media to speculate about more sweeping changes, such as
government intervention or a long-mooted takeover by rival BNP.
Other investors say Oudea's tenure is still overshadowed by
Kerviel's rogue bets, undermining his assurances that SocGen is
heading towards a risk-free future of smooth results and strong
capital.
Like many of SocGen's top management team, Oudea was
educated at France's best schools and universities.
After attending the prestigious Louis-Le-Grand high school
near the Sorbonne in Paris, he moved to Polytechnique
engineering graduate school, a source of brainpower and exotic
mathematical skills that made SocGen a world leader in complex
derivatives.
From 1987 to 1995, Oudea held various positions in the
French senior civil service which included auditing roles at
France's finance ministry.
He told Reuters last year that he sees himself in the
16th-century portrait of the doge of Venice by Giovanni Bellini
that hangs above his desk, noting its gaze of "force" and
"austerity.
But unlike a Doge of Venice -- the leader of the Republic of
Venice -- Oudea is not guaranteed to rule for life.
(Editing by David Cowell)