PARIS Jan 6 Societe Generale
Chief Executive Frederic Oudea has said there is "no question"
of France's second-biggest listed bank making large investments
in French sovereign debt, according to a research report
published on Friday.
Oudea, who has in the past laid the responsibility for
solving the eurozone debt crisis firmly at the feet of
politicians, said it was not the job of banks to function as
"final investors" for governments, CM-CIC analyst Pierre
Chedeville wrote in a note summing up a meeting with the CEO.
Some policymakers including French President Nicolas Sarkozy
have called for banks to buy more sovereign debt in exchange for
massive cheap funding from the European Central Bank.
Bank of France head Christian Noyer told Europe 1 radio
earlier on Friday that there was no reason European banks should
refrain from buying up government bonds and lending to the wider
economy.
"Oudea very clearly stated that there was no question of the
company making large investments in French debt," Chedeville
wrote, though he said the CEO did believe there was an
"undeniable" trend towards a "renationalisation" of sovereign
debt.
A spokeswoman for SocGen declined to comment.
SocGen, which saw its share price slump 57 percent in 2011,
is trying to bolster investor confidence in the face of the
eurozone crisis and bank funding woes by selling assets, cutting
jobs and shrinking its investment bank's balance sheet.
SocGen intends to focus on its key strengths of equity
derivatives and natural-resource financing, CM-CIC's Chedeville
wrote, and hopes to remain one of the eurozone's top three
investment-bank players alongside BNP Paribas and
Deutsche Bank.
The banks' plan to cut over 1,500 jobs would lead to a
restructuring charge of around 220 million euros ($280 million),
booked for the fourth quarter of 2011, he added.
($1 = 0.7865 euros)
