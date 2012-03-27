PARIS, March 27 Societe Generale has
slashed Chief Executive Frederic Oudea's bonus by 43 percent for
2011, a year in which the French bank's shares tumbled 57
percent on funding worries linked to the European debt crisis.
Oudea's bonus slid to 682,770 euros ($909,900) from 1.2
million the year before, SocGen, France's No. 2 lender, said in
a regulatory filing.
The bank capped a turbulent 2011 with a grim fourth quarter
hit by a writedown on Greek debt and a loss at its investment
bank, which struggled with financial markets roiled by the euro
zone sovereign debt crisis.
Oudea's compensation for 2012 in cash and stock has been cut
by 17.6 percent to 1.32 million euros, the bank said, adding
that Oudea and his deputy CEOs would receive no base salary
increases.
Several banks in Europe and the United States, under
pressure from politicians, shareholders and the public, are
cutting back on executive compensation. The CEOs of Morgan
Stanley and JPMorgan Chase for instance saw their
2011 pay cut by a quarter and 17 percent respectively.
Larger French rival BNP Paribas said earlier this
month that outgoing CEO Baudouin Prot - now its chairman - was
hit by a 19 percent drop in his total pay in 2011.
Societe Generale, whose shares have partly bounced back this
year after the European Central Bank flooded the region's banks
with long-term liquidity, also said Oudea and his deputy CEOs
would not receive any cash bonuses.
Instead, their bonuses will be deferred and made up of
shares or share equivalents that will vest starting in 2013.
($1 = 0.7504 euros)
