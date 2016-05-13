PARIS May 13 The French senate will decide on May 26 how it follows up on allegations that Societe Generale bank chief Frederic Oudea misled the upper house of parliament in 2012 regarding the bank's activities in Panama, it said on Friday.

Oudea has been thrust to the fore of a controversy over the use of secretive tax havens since an news syndicate exposed leaked information on the the activities of Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca earlier this year.

At a Senate hearing this week, Oudea reiterated that the bank had no offices or staff in Panama as of 2012, as he had told the Senate committee back at that time. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Brian Love)