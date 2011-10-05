DUBAI Oct 5 French lender Societe Generale has no need for a long-term financing programme, said the chief executive of its private bank, speaking in Dubai on Wednesday.

Daniel Truchi, SocGen's global head of private banking, said the company may consider acquisitions within his business as valuations have fallen and banks may consider disposing of private banking and corporate banking units. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Writing by Shaheen Pasha; Editing by Rachna Uppal)