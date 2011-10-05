Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
DUBAI Oct 5 French lender Societe Generale has no need for a long-term financing programme, said the chief executive of its private bank, speaking in Dubai on Wednesday.
Daniel Truchi, SocGen's global head of private banking, said the company may consider acquisitions within his business as valuations have fallen and banks may consider disposing of private banking and corporate banking units. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Writing by Shaheen Pasha; Editing by Rachna Uppal)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.