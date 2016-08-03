PARIS Aug 3 French bank Societe Generale would
be "happy" to take part in a consolidation of banks in central
and eastern Europe as long as it does not weigh on its capital
ratios, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
"I have always said there are too many banks in the region,"
CEO Frederic Oudea said in a conference call with analysts.
"We have always said we would be flexible on this, happy to
participate, but it would not be to the detriment of the
evolution of capital ratios," he said.
"We will see how it goes, but I don't think it is going to
be in the second half," he added.
The bank reported better than expected results earlier on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Michel Rose and Adrian
Croft)