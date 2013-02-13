PARIS Feb 13 French bank Societe Generale named Philippe Heim to replace outgoing Chief Financial Officer Bertrand Badre, who is stepping down after a year in the job to join the World Bank.

SocGen also said in a statement on Wednesday that Jacques Ripoll, head of the bank's GIMS asset-gathering division, was leaving the group to pursue other opportunities.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Heim was a frontrunner to become CFO and that Ripoll would leave. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)