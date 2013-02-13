MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
PARIS Feb 13 French bank Societe Generale named Philippe Heim to replace outgoing Chief Financial Officer Bertrand Badre, who is stepping down after a year in the job to join the World Bank.
SocGen also said in a statement on Wednesday that Jacques Ripoll, head of the bank's GIMS asset-gathering division, was leaving the group to pursue other opportunities.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Heim was a frontrunner to become CFO and that Ripoll would leave. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: