PARIS Aug 1 French bank Societe Generale reported a worse-than-expected 42 percent slump in earnings for the second quarter on Wednesday, hit by one-off write-downs on fund unit TCW and Russian subsidiary Rosbank .

France's No. 2 listed bank is more than halfway through a plan to slash debt and sell assets at its corporate and investment bank. It is under pressure to beef up balance-sheet strength and sources have told Reuters a sale of TCW is close.

Net income fell to 433 million euros ($533.26 million), missing the average of analyst estimates of about 677.9 million, according to a Reuters poll. Revenue fell 3.6 percent to 6.27 billion euros, better than the poll average of 6.13 billion.

SocGen is "confident" it will hit its end-2013 target of a Basel III core Tier 1 ratio of between 9 and 9.5 percent, Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8120 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard; Editing by James Regan)