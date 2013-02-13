PARIS Feb 13 French bank Societe Generale swung to a loss in the fourth quarter on the back of euro-zone weakness and one-off charges and pledged to further cut costs over the next three years.

France's No. 2 listed bank racked up a quarterly net loss of 476 million euros ($641 million), it said on Wednesday, compared with a net profit of 100 million for the year-ago period.

Analysts had been expecting a loss closer to 237 million euros, according to a Reuters poll of eight analyst estimates. ($1 = 0.7427 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)