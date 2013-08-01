BRIEF-Guangdong Mingzhu Group to pay annual cash dividend as 0.35 yuan/10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
PARIS Aug 1 Societe Generale, France's No. 2 listed bank, said second-quarter earnings more than doubled after a surge in securities trading and a swing to profit at its foreign retail operations defied Europe's slump.
Quarterly net income soared to 955 million euros ($1.27 billion) from 436 million in the year-ago period, while revenue slipped 0.6 percent to 6.23 billion, the bank said on Thursday.
Both figures were ahead of analysts' estimates, according to a poll compiled by Thomson Reuters Eikon, with the average forecast for net profit at 703 million euros and for revenue at 5.88 billion. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)
* Says board approves unit to boost its registered capital to 300 million yuan ($43.38 million) from 20 million yuan
* Further to discussions between manager and Sime Darby Property Singapore, proposed RTO transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: