PARIS, April 11 Societe Generale,
France's second-largest bank, said on Friday it had increased
its exposure to Russia by raising its stake in Rosbank
to 99.4 percent.
Societe Generale said it bought 7 percent of Rosbank's share
capital from Interros group, controlled by Russian billionaire
Vladimir Potanin.
The bank said the transaction had a limited impact of a few
basis points on the group's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, which
stood at 10 percent at the end of 2013.
"Societe Generale's commitment to Russia is part of a
long-term vision based on the belief that economic ties between
Europe and Russia will strengthen, and that the Russian banking
sector has a strong growth potential," Societe Generale said in
a statement.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan)