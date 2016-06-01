PARIS, June 1 Investments Societe Generale
made to take control of Russia's Rosbank have not yet
paid off, but the French bank sees the economy stabilising after
taking hits from sanctions and low oil prices.
SocGen, which bought into Rosbank in 2006, reported losses
in Russia in 2014 and 2015 due to stiff competition from
domestic players, mostly state-backed banks, and an unstable
economy.
"We have not yet recovered the investment we made in Russia
taking over Rosbank," Deputy Chief Executive Severin Cabannes
told a conference on Wednesday in a speech broadcast on the
bank's website.
"We paid a lot. We consider that in the short term the
environment is stabilising in Russia."
Russia has maintained its foreign currency reserves, while
inflation has slowed significantly over the year, he added.
Cabannes called the financial situation of its corporate
clients "good" and saw no signal to increase loan loss
provisions for its retail operations.
"We are very prudent, but we still consider that we can
create value now from operations in Russia," Cabannes said.
SocGen has reduced costs, altered strategy to focus on
rouble deposits and cut euro funding to its Russian unit as part
of a plan to overhaul the loss-making business.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, Editing by Dominique Vidalon/Ruth
Pitchford)