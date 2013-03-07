* Says launches internal audit, cooperating
* Follows internal enquiries at BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole
PARIS, March 7 French bank Societe Generale
said on Thursday that it was in talks with U.S.
authorities about U.S. dollar transfers involving countries
targeted by U.S. sanctions.
SocGen, which made the disclosure in its annual report, said
it had launched an internal audit and was cooperating with U.S.
authorities.
A Societe Generale spokeswoman declined to comment but noted
that such talks were underway with many financial institutions.
The bank's disclosure follows similar ones by French rivals
BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole last year
that they were conducting their own internal inquiries to check
whether they were potentially in breach of American sanctions.
SocGen, which said it was in talks with the U.S. Treasury
Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is just the
latest in a series of European banks who have disclosed talks
with regulators regarding potential sanctions briefings.
Many such admissions have involved violations of U.S.
sanctions on Iran aimed at punishing its nuclear programme.
In one of the highest profile cases, Standard Chartered Plc
agreed to pay $327 million to resolve allegations that
it violated U.S. sanctions against Iran, Sudan and two other
countries.