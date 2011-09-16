Sept 16 French Bank Societe Generale said on Friday it was cooperating with a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into Texas financier Allen Stanford's alleged Ponzi scheme.

"Societe Generale private bank is cooperating with the Department of Justice with respect to the requests that have been made. Because of the ongoing investigation into this affair, we are not in a position to say anything else," a spokesman told Reuters.

The Wall Street Journal reported the criminal probe was looking at whether SocGen failed to question irregular banking activity or to follow due diligence procedures.

Stanford was arrested in 2009 and faces a 14-count criminal indictment over the $7 billion scheme linked to certificates of deposit issued by his Antigua-based bank. The SEC has also filed civil charges against him.

The DoJ was not available to comment. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Lalor)