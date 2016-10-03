PARIS Oct 3 French budget minister Christian
Eckert said on Monday that the state might review a tax credit
French bank Societe Generale received following rogue trading
losses suffered in 2008.
The government has asked tax authorities to investigate the
tax implications of an appellate court ruling last month that
former rogue trade Jerome Kerviel pay the bank 1 million euros
($1.1 million) in damages.
"I think that a review ... is possible," Eckert said on BFM
Business television, adding that tax authorities were due to
offer their opinion in the coming weeks, if not days.
SocGen obtained a 2.2 billion euro tax break in relation to
the 4.9 billion euros in losses that Kerviel racked up for the
bank.
($1 = 0.8903 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)