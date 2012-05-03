PARIS May 3 Societe Generale's 7.86
percent stake in entertainment group Vivendi is not
strategic and is linked to an employee savings scheme managed by
the French bank, SocGen's chief executive said on Thursday.
"(The Vivendi stake) is not strategic and it is mainly
linked to the fact that we manage their employee savings
scheme," Frederic Oudea told journalists on a conference call.
Separately, SocGen Deputy CEO Severin Cabannes said a surge
in fixed-income revenue in the first quarter had been driven by
both client activity and trading, adding that client demand
could be fulfilled whatever the regulatory environment.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)