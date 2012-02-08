* Advisers attract clients with social media
By Jennifer Cummings
Feb 8 For years financial adviser Mitchell
Rock spent many of his nights at networking events to drum up
new business. These days he spends his evenings with LinkedIn.
Rock is a senior vice president with The Rock Group at
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, a team that specializes in clients
who are looking to sell all or part of their middle-market
businesses.
Nearly every night he browses user profiles and group pages
on LinkedIn to find such business owners and people who work
with them, including accountants and estate attorneys. When
someone looks promising, he uses Internet sleuthing to find
their business phone number.
This social media strategy generated about 28 percent of The
Rock Group's revenue last year, including one $70 million
account, said Rock, who declined to provide his group's total
client assets under management.
Rock and other advisers shared their tips for prospecting
online at a social media conference sponsored by the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association last Friday in New
York. A common theme: enhanced features on social media sites,
particularly LinkedIn, have helped them get a lot smarter about
what prospective clients they target.
Regulations surrounding social media are evolving, so a
visit to your firm's compliance officer is in order before
implementing the strategies these advisers recommend.
LINKEDIN GROUP PAGES
LinkedIn's group pages are a prime place to mine for
prospective client leads. Rock tries to spend 20 to 90 minutes
each night on LinkedIn. He is a member of about 50 LinkedIn
groups, many of them created for business owners whose profiles
he studies to learn about their work experience and identify
other groups they are in.
LinkedIn spokesperson Krista Canfield said advisers should
think like their potential clients when searching the site's
group directory. Rather than search for terms like "wealth
manager," look for, say, a group for working parents, and see
what members are talking about, she said. If, for instance,
people are worried about their kids' college fund, advisers can
try to answer their concerns.
Canfield also suggested that advisers peruse the "answers"
section of LinkedIn, where users can post questions to their
network, or the entire LinkedIn community. Treat these forums
like a large business lunch, Canfield said. Provide thoughtful
answers to questions to establish your credibility rather than
just posting a pitch for your services.
JOB CHANGES = 401(k) ROLLOVERS
LinkedIn sends its members an annual email chronicling which
of their contacts changed jobs in the last year.
When that email landed in the inbox of Anita Heisl, a vice
president of practice development with Ziegler Wealth
Management, she saw an opportunity for her firm's 70 advisers: a
list of people they could target with an offer to help with
401(k) rollovers.
Wisconsin-based adviser Paul Hees says after he joined
Ziegler from LPL Financial last summer, a former client kept
saying that she wanted to keep her business with him, but had
not gotten around to the paperwork. One day Hees saw an alert
indicating the woman had switched jobs. He used that as a reason
to get in touch. Soon after, he was back to managing two IRA
accounts for her, and was researching her 401(k) options.
"It's almost as if LinkedIn, by giving me more information,
gives more opportunities for personalized contact," Hees said.
You can also go to LinkedIn.com/signal to see the latest
updates from your connections, including their job changes.
COLLECT EMAIL ADDRESSES
An easy way for advisers to warm up their cold calls is to
get to know prospective clients over email beforehand, said
David Armstrong, co-founder of Monument Wealth Management in
Alexandria, Virginia, with about $250 million in client assets.
He collects email addresses with the help of research papers
he writes on topics like the "10 Rules All Investors Should
Know." He posts these papers to his firm's website and then
sends out Tweets with the link. To download the report, users
must submit their name, email address and zip code.
Armstrong tracks frequent downloaders and checks to see if
these people also subscribe to his blog. When he finds someone
who appears to be particularly interested, he reaches out
directly to discuss his advisory services.
DON'T EXPECT A MIRACLE
Armstrong said his research papers have yet to directly
bring in new business, but he has had several promising meetings
with high-net-worth individuals.
He thinks he will have more success once he starts writing
papers more frequently.
Advisers should not expect social media to quickly transform
their business, Armstrong warned. "People aren't going to start
burning up my phones, dying to do business with me, because I'm
Tweeting," he said. "I still have to extend myself."
The key with any social media strategy is to know your
target market, said Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Rock. His
efforts on LinkedIn have been successful because he serves a
niche market - business owners - and can focus on mining that
area for leads, he said.
"If your mandate is to just provide wealth management
services to wealthy people, you're going to be lost," Rock said.
