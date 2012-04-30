* Sweden's Wrapp, other startups, win venture-cap backing
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
April 30 Last year, the buzzword in e-commerce
was Groupon Inc and its myriad of competitors that
offered daily online coupons to entice shoppers in a down
economy. Now, the latest fashion in retail is social gifting,
where people get together on Facebook to buy each other gifts.
Start-ups such as Sweden-based Wrapp, which is launching its
U.S. business on Monday, are getting millions of dollars in
venture-capital funding, and retailers like Best Buy Co Inc
, Gap Inc and Starbucks Corp are
scurrying to be a part of it.
"Brick-and-mortar retailers are all looking for new, more
efficient ways to drive sales into stores without diluting their
brands ... we wanted to really see how retailers can leverage
the megatrends of smartphones and social networks," said Hjalmar
Winbladh, chief executive of Wrapp.
Wrapp is essentially an app that can run on smartphones,
tablets and computers. It allows Facebook friends to buy each
other gift cards from participating retailers either
individually or by teaming up, which they can store on their
mobile devices and redeem either online or inside physical
stores. Retailers like it because there is little marketing cost
and because customers often end up buying more once they are
inside the store.
Since mid-November more than 165,000 active users have given
over 1.4 million gift cards that can be redeemed in some 50
major retail stores across Europe, according to Wrapp.
"The thing that struck me as unique and interesting about
Wrapp is that it is kind of the intersection of three trends:
gift cards, social networks and mobile (shopping)," said Reid
Hoffman, a cofounder of LinkedIn and a partner at Silicon Valley
venture-capital firm Greylock Partners.
Wrapp has received $10.5 million in funding from Greylock
and technology VC firm Atomico. Hoffman serves on Wrapp's board,
as does Skype co-founder and Atomico founder Niklas Zennström.
In the United States, the Swedish company has tied up with
retailers including H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Gap Inc
, Sephora and Fab.
E-gifting - or people buying gift cards from a retailer's
website - is still in its infancy, accounting for only $1
billion of the $100 billion gift card industry last year,
according to Brian Riley, senior research director at CEB
TowerGroup. Of that $1 billion, social gifting made up only
about 5 percent or $50 million.
Technology is naturally progressing toward platforms like
social gifting, said one industry player. "E-commerce platforms
are becoming inherently more social with the inclusion of
comments, recommendations and purchase history from each
person's social graph," said Randy Glein, managing director at
venture capital firm DFJ Growth.
THE RETAIL LINEUP
Starbucks expects social gifting to make up about 20 percent
of its gifting business in the near future.
"Customers can connect from our site to their registered
Facebook account to view upcoming birthdays of Facebook friends,
send them e-gifts directly, and share the news on their Facebook
wall," said Alexandra Wheeler, vice president of global digital
marketing at Starbucks.
Bridget Dolan, vice president of interactive media at
Sephora, said conversion rates - measuring the amount of
customers who actually come to stores to redeem the vouchers -
are likely to spike on holidays like Valentine's Day, Mother's
Day, and just before Christmas.
This optimism has a host of startups like CashStar,
SocialGift, Groupcard Apps and DropGifts rushing in to be the
early birds in the sector.
CashStar, for example, works with more than 200 retailers
for their e-gifting businesses, and has seen sales grow 463
percent in the latest quarter. Nearly 10 percent of CashStar's
retailer network uses social gifting, CashStar Chief Executive
David Stone said.
"Facebook commerce is still very nascent; it is a small,
small world. Within that, social gifting is one area where we
can potentially build sales," Stone said.
While there are high hopes for the future of social gifting,
it may be appropriate to remember last year's darling, Groupon.
As a private company, Groupon was one of the fastest-growing
businesses in history and in November pulled off one of the
largest Internet IPOs of the past decade, valuing the company at
well over $10 billion. But since the stock market debut, the
shares have fallen around 40 percent on concern about the
sustainability of that growth and the company's accounting.
WHAT'S IN IT FOR THEM?
Retailers view social gifting as an opportunity to reach out
to their target buyers and promote their brands at almost no
extra cost.
Wrapp, for instance, charges retailers nothing until a
transaction is made. It bets on the premise that most shoppers
will end up spending more than the gift card's value once they
are in the store.
"As marketers, we want to be where the consumers are, and
they are all on Facebook," said Bradford Robinson, gift card
manager for Chili's Grill & Bar.
Wrapp, which works with companies like home improvement
chain Clas Ohlson and Dixons Retail -owned
consumer electronics chain Elgiganten in Europe, said users
reportedly spent 5.2 times the value of the gift card when they
came to claim their gifts.
"I have no doubts that because of the FB platform, these
things can grow very quickly and get a lot of users in a short
period of time," said Sucharita Mulpuru, an analyst with
Forrester Research.
But she also has a word of caution.
"It is new, and there is a lot that remains to be seen. It
could be a very powerful form of marketing (and) drive
incremental value. But the challenge is that there is a promise
and there is a reality ... you can't just introduce a platform
like this and expect it to deliver gold to everybody," she said.
(Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; editing by Matthew Lewis)