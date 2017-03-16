BRUSSELS, March 16 European consumer protection
authorities will ask Facebook, Google and
Twitter to amend their terms of service within one
month or possibly face fines, a source familiar with the matter
said on Thursday.
The authorities sent letters to the companies in December
telling them that some of their terms of service broke European
Union consumer protection law and that they needed to do more to
tackle fraud and scams on their websites.
The social media companies then proposed solutions which
were they discussed with the consumer protection authorities on
Thursday, the source said, and were given a month to finalise
them.
